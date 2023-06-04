Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

