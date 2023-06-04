Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.
CHWY stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
