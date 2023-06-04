Qtum (QTUM) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $280.08 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00009835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.26 or 0.06985528 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,684,295 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

