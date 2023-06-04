Radicle One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $93.10 million and $5.00 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
