Raymond James Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Champion Iron Price Performance

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.