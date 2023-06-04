Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 162,688 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Zscaler worth $96,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

