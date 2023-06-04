Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Hello Group worth $88,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOMO. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

