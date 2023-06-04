Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $71.20 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $71,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

