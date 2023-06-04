Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $84.99 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ally Financial worth $84,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

