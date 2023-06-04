Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $87,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $449.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

