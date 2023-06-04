Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $79,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,062.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,911.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,667.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

