Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 192,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of NetApp worth $76,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

