Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Spotify Technology worth $84,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.