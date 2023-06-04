Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 186,500 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $95,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLK stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

