Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,700 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $72,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

