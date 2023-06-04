Reviewing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PaySign and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67

PaySign presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%. FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 321.88%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than PaySign.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $38.03 million 3.52 $1.03 million $0.03 85.36 FiscalNote $119.22 million 2.70 -$218.26 million ($5.15) -0.47

This table compares PaySign and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 2.95% 7.74% 1.08% FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60%

Summary

PaySign beats FiscalNote on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

