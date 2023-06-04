RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.85 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
Further Reading
