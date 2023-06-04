RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.85 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.