Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 4.2 %

RBA opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

