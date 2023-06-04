Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

About Rocket Companies

RKT stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

