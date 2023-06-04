Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$72.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.68.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.61 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

