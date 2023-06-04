Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $13.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.68. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

