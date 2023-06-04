RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $96.57 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $96.57 million and $35,230.20 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,277.57 or 0.99826075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,325.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00350074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00544160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00426445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

