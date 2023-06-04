Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.41-$7.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.89-$1.90 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.03. 11,026,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.