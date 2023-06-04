Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) vs. NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Critical Review

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.82 billion 0.34 $183.55 million $1.46 8.17 NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,024.33 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sally Beauty and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 4.19% 62.12% 8.13% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sally Beauty and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. The BSG segment includes franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, a full service distributor of beauty products and supplies that offers professional beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms and its own sales force in partially exclusive geographical territories in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

