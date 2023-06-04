Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) vs. SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Financial Contrast

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scully Royalty and SSR Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

SSR Mining has a consensus price target of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Given SSR Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Dividends

Profitability

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scully Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SSR Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Scully Royalty and SSR Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SSR Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSR Mining has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and SSR Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.15 -$18.00 million N/A N/A SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.67 $194.14 million $0.72 20.79

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.