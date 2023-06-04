SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.96 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.65

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SCWorx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 839 1867 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.86%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.