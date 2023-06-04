Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

