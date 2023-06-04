Seeyond Acquires 3,005 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $442.33. 2,499,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average of $365.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

