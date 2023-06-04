Seeyond Buys 15,943 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,528. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

