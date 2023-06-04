Seeyond Buys 41,005 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,377,000 after acquiring an additional 574,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 3.2 %

ONEOK stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.