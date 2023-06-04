Seeyond Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 324,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. 7,659,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,898. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $407.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

