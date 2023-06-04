Seeyond Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $826,132 and have sold 34,518 shares valued at $2,688,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

