Seeyond Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after purchasing an additional 862,505 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

