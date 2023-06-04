Seeyond Purchases 1,888 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

