Seeyond Sells 6,059 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. 6,392,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.