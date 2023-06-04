Seeyond Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Seeyond cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 208,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,961,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 241,197 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 7,180,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

