Seeyond Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,073 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. 1,877,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,945. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

