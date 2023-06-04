Seven Eight Capital LP Has $622,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BCE by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 110,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BCE by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,495,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,580,000 after acquiring an additional 426,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BCE by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

