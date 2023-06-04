Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $477,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $37.90 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

