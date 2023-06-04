Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $648,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

