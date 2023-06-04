Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $768,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

