Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 3.8 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

