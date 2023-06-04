Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,992 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

AFL opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

