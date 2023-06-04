Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,762 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
