Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.