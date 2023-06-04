Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

