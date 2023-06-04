Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,602 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.