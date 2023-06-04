Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

LMT stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.49. 894,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,352. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average is $471.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

