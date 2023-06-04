Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,285 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.