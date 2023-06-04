Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

